'Bridalplasty' Contestant Missing After Party ... Male Student Arrested On Suspicion of Murder

EXCLUSIVE

A former contestant on the reality show "Bridalplasty" has been missing since early Sunday morning, and police are now holding the man who was with her that night, on suspicion of murder ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the investigation tell TMZ nursing student Jackie Jerome Rogers was with Lisa Marie Naegle at a bar in Torrance, CA. Lisa was spotted on security cameras leaving the bar, but never returned home.

Our law enforcement sources tell us Rogers is now being held on suspicion of murder after Lisa's family confronted him on Monday night. Family sources tell us Rogers told them he left Lisa at the bar -- but when they pointed out security footage showed her leaving in his vehicle ... he had no explanation. After hearing the inconsistencies, we're told police took him into custody -- and he's been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has not been booked yet.

LAPD is executing a search warrant at Rogers' home, and we're told they will be excavating his property for a possible body.

Naegle was on the E! reality show back in 2010. She's currently a nurse and Rogers is one of her students.