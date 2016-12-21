Korean Air Unruly Passenger Spits And Kicks ... And It's All On Video

EXCLUSIVE

The unruly passenger who turned a Korean Air flight upside down Tuesday was caught on video during his tirade.

TMZ has obtained the video showing the passenger going ballistic ... shouting, spitting and kicking anyone who gets in his way. He eventually gets tied up.

As we reported, Daisy Fuentes claimed the Korean Air flight attendant didn't know how to use a taser so she could not effectively subdue the man.

Korean Air claims she didn't use the taser because she was afraid she'd hit other passengers.