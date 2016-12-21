Nick Swardson Advice For Adrian Peterson ... Shut It Down, Bro

EXCLUSIVE

Minnesota Vikings super fan Nick Swardson is giving some free advice to Adrian Peterson ... shut it down ... take it easy ... as in DON'T PLAY AGAIN THIS SEASON, DUDE.

We got Swardson out at The Grove and asked him about all things Vikings and he hit our camera guy with two things ...

1. The Vikings have no earthly chance of making the playoffs.

2. Adrian Peterson needs to ditch his comeback plans this year ... and take a load off while chilling in Hawaii.

Check it out ... Nick also tells us why he REALLY wanted the Vikes to draft Johnny Manziel ... and it's a really solid reason.