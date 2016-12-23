Kenyon Martin Says 'George Karl Disrespected My Mother' (VIDEO)

Kenyon Martin George Karl Disrespected My Mom

Breaking News

Kenyon Martin says George Karl "took a shot at my mom" when he claimed the NBA star didn't know how to act like a man because he didn't have a father in his life growing up.

Martin just appeared on "Undisputed" on FS1 to address the incendiary comments his former coach wrote about him in his new book ... and Kenyon didn't hold back.

"You're taking a shot at the way she raised me ... and other single mothers out there. You're taking a shot at them."

"My mother was my mother and my father. So for you to say that ... you disrespecting her."

George Karl has yet to respond.