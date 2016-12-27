Muhammad Ali's Grandson Gets 'Butterfly' & 'Bee' Tribute Tat (PHOTO)

Muhammad Ali's Grandson Tattoo Tribute 'Butterfly' & 'Bee'

Muhammad Ali's most famous quote now lives on ... on his grandson's forearms.

Biaggio Ali Walsh -- a star athlete in his own right -- decided to pay tribute to the boxing legend with a set of matching"Butterfly" and "Bee" tats ... a reference to the legendary quote on his shirt.

Walsh reportedly decided to get the body art after leading his Bishop Gorman high school football team to the Nevada state title earlier this month. The team finished the season as the #1 ranked squad in the country.

Biaggio -- the team's starting running back -- is headed to play college ball at Cal Berkeley ... where he will get a chance to shine at the next level.

How pumped do you think his grandfather is right now?

