Derek Carr All Smiles During Recovery ... With Raiders Owner

Breaking News

Raiders QB ﻿Derek Carr ﻿seemed to be in pretty great spirits Tuesday night while recovering from surgery on his broken leg.

Carr -- who fractured his fibula during Sunday's game against the Colts -- was hanging out in the lobby of an LA hotel, his leg elevated on pillows.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was at his side, checking in on Carr ... from what we're told they have a pretty good relationship.

Carr ain't playing the rest of the season but says he still wants to help the team win -- meaning he'll probably hit film sessions hard with his replacement Matt McGloin.

﻿#justmentorbaby