TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Derek Carr Recovers From Fibula Fracture With Mark Davis At His Side

Derek Carr All Smiles During Recovery ... With Raiders Owner

12/27/2016 8:10 PM PST
Breaking News

1227-derek-carr-kttv-03Raiders QB ﻿Derek Carr ﻿seemed to be in pretty great spirits Tuesday night while recovering from surgery on his broken leg. 

Carr -- who fractured his fibula during Sunday's game against the Colts -- was hanging out in the lobby of an LA hotel, his leg elevated on pillows. 

Raiders owner Mark Davis was at his side, checking in on Carr ... from what we're told they have a pretty good relationship. 

Carr ain't playing the rest of the season but says he still wants to help the team win -- meaning he'll probably hit film sessions hard with his replacement Matt McGloin

﻿#justmentorbaby

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD