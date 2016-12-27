Nick Diaz: I'M FINALLY THE FACE OF WEED ... Smoke Me, Bro! (VIDEO)

Nick Diaz I'M FINALLY THE FACE OF WEED ... Smoke Me, Bro!

Breaking News

Wanna get high out of Nick Diaz's face?

Well, now you can because the UFC legend is now a marijuana pipe ... and he's stoked!

Nick hit up a head shop in Stockton, CA on Monday and found that artsy toner pipe designers had used his face -- and his brother Nate Diaz's face -- as the inspiration for some new glass.

He also found "Diaz Brothers" rolling papers.

Diaz was so excited he busted out his vaporizer and hit it right there in the shop.

Nick had previously said he considers himself the #1 stoner athlete in the world -- so, this is kind of like an honor.

Congrats!