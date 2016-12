Tobey Maguire & Jennifer Meyer Post-Breakup Serendipity

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer whipped themselves up for a Christmas miracle.

Tobey and Jennifer -- along with their 2 kiddos -- reunited for the holidays as they caught a flight Monday out of LAX. They broke up back in October, and they've been out and about all over L.A.

No smiles here ... but then again, they're at LAX.