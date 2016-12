Zsa Zsa Gabor Cause of Death ... Heart Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Zsa Zsa Gabor fell into a coma and died from a heart attack ... this according to the death certificate.

The death certificate -- obtained by TMZ -- says Zsa Zsa succumbed to cardiopulmonary arrest. There were 2 other contributing factors ... coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease.

The document lists them as a "significant condition" contributing to her death as cerebrovascular accident coma.

TMZ broke the story ... Zsa Zsa died December 18th.