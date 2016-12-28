Cam Newton Charters Flight to Meet Kid In Hospital (VIDEO)

Cam Newton Charters Flight to Meet Kid In Hospital

Breaking News

Another big play from Cam Newton -- who hopped on a jet and flew to Atlanta to meet up with a 10-year-old fan who's gearing up for a heart surgery ... and the video is incredible.

The Panthers QB got word of Austin Deckard -- a HUGE Auburn football fan who's battling advanced pulmonary hypertension and is scheduled to have a stent implanted in his heart this week.

Newton flew to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta hospital to surprise Austin ... and got the biggest HUG he'd even gotten in his life!

Cam also brought a bag full of gifts for Austin -- including Under Armour gear and Nerf guns ... which he signed.

Keep fighting, Austin!