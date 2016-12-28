Carrie Fisher and Garry Shandling Hollywood Icons On 'Carson' Together

EXCLUSIVE

Carrie Fisher and Garry Shandling shared a stage together on late-night once upon a time ... and we got a clip of the rerun that's re-airing this week.

Antenna TV will be running an old episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" Wednesday night, with Carrie and Garry as his guests in '83. It's as classic a Hollywood moment as they come.

As we reported ... the 2 stars both passed away unexpectedly this year -- Carrie from cardiac arrest and Garry from a blood clot. Here's to better times.

#RIP