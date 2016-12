'Wack Packer' High Pitch Erik I Tried to Shake Joey Boots After I Found Him Dead

Howard Stern "Wack Packer" Joey Boots had been dead for some time when he was discovered by his friend, who says he desperately tried to wake Joey up before realizing what had happened.

High Pitch Erik tells TMZ he spoke with Joey Thursday, the night before his body was discovered ... and said he was battling a cold.

HPE describes the scene when they found Joey's body ... it's chilling.