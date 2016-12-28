NFL's Ray McDonald Terrifying Video In Dom. Violence Case

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the terrifying 2015 standoff between ex-NFL player Ray McDonald and the mother of his child ... video that was at the center of his domestic violence case.

The footage shows the ex-49ers cornering the woman in a dining room around 4 AM on May 25 -- while she was holding their 2-month-old child.

You can see McDonald's driver trying to calm down the massive defensive tackle while the woman is desperately pleading with him to go away.

After a tense 4 minutes, the driver says to Ray, "Let's go. She will get ready and she's being picked up. Please, Ray."

That's when a chase begins and the woman locks herself in a bathroom while screaming at the top of her lungs.

Cops were called to the scene and prosecutors later charged McDonald with domestic violence and felony false imprisonment. However, after seeing the video, a grand jury DECLINED to indict and the charges were dropped.

We spoke with the woman's attorney, Robin Yeamans, who tells us, "It's one of the most horrific videos I've seen and heard in my 46 years of practicing law."

Yeamans says her client is now working with teams on Change.org and YouCaring.com to push the NFL to start a Domestic Violence Victim's Fund to "to ensure that the victims and children of abusive players receive medical, counseling, and legal support paid by the league."

We reached out to McDonald's camp for comment. So far, no word back.