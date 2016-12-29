Antonio Brown Wins Brandon Marshall Car Bet ... Here's What I Want! (VIDEO)

Antonio Brown Wins Brandon Marshall Car Bet ... Here's What I Want!

Breaking News

Business is BOOMIN' for Antonio Brown -- because he just won ... A BRAND NEW CAR ... courtesy of Brandon Marshall.

Remember back in July, the NY Jets WR bet his prized Porsche against Brown's Rolls-Royce that he would end the 2016 NFL season with more receiving yards than AB.

Well, here we are going into Week 17 ... and Brown has a 496 yard lead.

Yeah, WINNER!!!

Don't worry, Brown has a plan for Marshall -- "You could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @PROJECT375!" (It's an organization dedicated to eradicating the stigma surrounding mental health).

We're guessing he takes door #2.

Brown added, "Glad we’re both healthy, mentally and physically!!"

Congrats!