Antonio Brown Wins Brandon Marshall Car Bet ... Here's What I Want! (VIDEO)

Antonio Brown Wins Brandon Marshall Car Bet ... Here's What I Want!

12/29/2016 8:00 AM PST
Breaking News

1229-brown-marshall-gettyBusiness is BOOMIN' for Antonio Brown -- because he just won ... A BRAND NEW CAR ... courtesy of Brandon Marshall

Remember back in July, the NY Jets WR bet his prized Porsche against Brown's Rolls-Royce that he would end the 2016 NFL season with more receiving yards than AB. 

Well, here we are going into Week 17 ... and Brown has a 496 yard lead. 

Yeah, WINNER!!! 

Don't worry, Brown has a plan for Marshall -- "You could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @PROJECT375!" (It's an organization dedicated to eradicating the stigma surrounding mental health). 

We're guessing he takes door #2.

Brown added, "Glad we’re both healthy, mentally and physically!!"

Congrats!

 

