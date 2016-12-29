Boxer Ricky Hatton Reveals 'I Tried to Kill Myself Several Times'

Boxer Ricky Hatton 'I Tried to Kill Myself Several Times'

Shocking statements from boxing great Ricky Hatton ... who revealed that he was suicidal after his fighting career came to an end ... saying, "I tried to kill myself several times."

Hatton was 45-3 as a pro -- and fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Paulie Malignaggi.

But in an interview with BBC Radio 4, Hatton says he battled depression after he retired.

"I used to go to the pub, come back, take the knife out and sit there in the dark crying hysterically."

"There were times when I hadn't had a drink for days and I'd still come home and if something went through my mind I'd start pondering something. It was the same outcome whether I was having a drink or wasn't having a drink."

"But in the end I thought I'll end up drinking myself to death because I was so miserable."

"I was coming off the rails with my drinking and that led to drugs. It was like a runaway train."

Hatton says he's in a better place now ... but says boxers need a better support system to deal with these kinds of issues.

"If boxing had a professional boxing association or something like that, I think it would be a better place."