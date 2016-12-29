Johnny Manziel Getting Close with 'Wild 'n Out' Girl

Johnny Manziel may have a brand new woman in his life ... one of the hot chicks from "Wild 'n Out."

The ex-NFL star has been spending some quality time with model Bre Tiesi -- one of the attractive pieces of eye candy on Nick Cannon's MTV show.

She was also a Corona girl for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Miguel Cotto fight last year.

Johnny and Bre are currently in Miami where they've been spotted on the beach together -- and she even calls him "babe."

We reached out to Manziel for comment, so far no word back.

One more thing ... there have been pics floating around of Johnny smoking rolled cigarettes that look like joints -- but Johnny is adamant he's not smoking weed.