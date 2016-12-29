UFC's Louis Smolka: Damn Right I'll Fight Ray Borg ... Even If He's Overweight (VIDEO)

UFC's Louis Smolka Damn Right I'll Fight Ray Borg ... Even If He's Overweight

UFC stud Louis Smolka says he ain't backing out of his UFC 207 fight with Ray Borg ... even though his opponent is more than 3 POUNDS overweight.

It's a big deal ... especially between two flyweight fighters (125 pounders) ... but Smolka says he's a fighter and fighters fight.

The silver lining for Smolka ... he says he finally gets to be the good guy for a change.

There's more ... we also asked how he felt about Johny Hendricks ALSO not making weight for 207 ... and he dropped some real talk -- saying the guy needs to put down the damn fork already.