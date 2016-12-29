UFC's Louis Smolka: Damn Right I'll Fight Ray Borg ... Even If He's Overweight (VIDEO)

TMZ

UFC's Louis Smolka Damn Right I'll Fight Ray Borg ... Even If He's Overweight

12/29/2016 1:24 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

UFC stud Louis Smolka says he ain't backing out of his UFC 207 fight with Ray Borg ... even though his opponent is more than 3 POUNDS overweight.

It's a big deal ... especially between two flyweight fighters (125 pounders) ... but Smolka says he's a fighter and fighters fight. 

The silver lining for Smolka ... he says he finally gets to be the good guy for a change. 

There's more ... we also asked how he felt about Johny Hendricks ALSO not making weight for 207 ... and he dropped some real talk -- saying the guy needs to put down the damn fork already. 

