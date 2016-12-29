Serena Williams Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Breaks News On Reddit

Breaking News

Serena Williams just got engaged to a guy who co-founded Reddit, and then announced it on his platform.

Serena took to Reddit Thursday morning to break the news to the whole world in the form of a poem ... she'll soon be the wife of 33-year-old Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis star detailed her story in a Reddit post, saying Alexis popped the question with a surprise trip to Rome -- where they apparently first met. She said he took her to the exact same table where they first talked ... and got on one knee.

Spoiler alert ... she said yes. Congrats!