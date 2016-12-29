TMZ

Serena Williams Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Breaks News On Reddit

12/29/2016 11:45 AM PST
Breaking News

1229-serena-alex-tmz-alex-ohanianSerena Williams just got engaged to a guy who co-founded Reddit, and then announced it on his platform. 

Serena took to Reddit Thursday morning to break the news to the whole world in the form of a poem ... she'll soon be the wife of 33-year-old Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis star detailed her story in a Reddit post, saying Alexis popped the question with a surprise trip to Rome -- where they apparently first met. She said he took her to the exact same table where they first talked ... and got on one knee.

1229-serena-yes-redditSpoiler alert ... she said yes. Congrats!

1229-serena-alex-instagram

