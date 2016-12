Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee What I Want in 2017 is ... Malia Obama!!

EXCLUSIVE

Swae Lee's gotten everything a young rapper could ask for this year, but you always want what you probably can't have ... like a hookup with the President's daughter.

We got one half of the hip-hip duo Rae Sremmurd in downtown L.A. leaving his brother Slim Jxmmi's birthday party ... and he's crushing pretty hard on First Daughter, Malia Obama. Sounds like he's got a plan to court her too ...

Might wanna start by asking permission from Barack first, though.