George Michael Autopsy Inconclusive

George Michael's death has become suddenly mysterious, because we've learned the autopsy was inconclusive as to cause of death.

Law enforcement says there will be further tests performed to pinpoint why Michael died on Christmas day, in his sleep. We were told earlier the medical examiner would perform toxicology tests.

Sources denied there was any evidence Michael OD'd, but it is interesting the autopsy showed no apparent reason why the singer passed.

Law enforcement calls the death "unexplained but not suspicious."

Michael struggled with drug use for years. He had also gained a tremendous amount of weight in the months leading up to his death.