Ronda Rousey ROCKED ... KO'd In 48 Seconds

Breaking News

It's all over ... Ronda Rousey got the living snot beat out of her by Amanda Nunes ... and it appears Ronda's fighting career is just about wrapped up.

Amanda crushed Rousey from the start of the fight -- beating her with a flurry of strong shots to the face .. and stopping 48 seconds into the first round of the fight.

Rousey looked lost and scared ... not her old self.

And she left the octogon without talking to Joe Rogan.