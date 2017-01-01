JLo A Girl Can Change Her Mind I Went to Vegas for Drake!!!

So this is interesting ... JLo changed her mind about the whole "stay at home for the holidays" thing and headed off to Vegas to watch Drake perform.

JLo's sources told us a few weeks ago she was cancelling her lucrative appearance in Miami for NYE because she got a new home last year, and was working so much she had no time to enjoy it. What better time, she said, than the holidays where she could relax with family.

So why Vegas, and why Drake? People in their camp say something's going on, but we're still skeptical because they have new tunes together.

To be continued ...