Joe McKnight USC Honors Late Great RB With JM4 Helmet Decal

Breaking News

The USC Trojans are paying tribute to Joe McKnight today in their Rose Bowl matchup vs. Penn State ... with a "JM 4" decal on the back of their helmets.

McKnight was a stud running back for the Trojans from 2007 - 2009 ... rushing for over 1,000 yards his junior season before going to the NFL and playing for the Jets and Chiefs.

Joe was tragically shot and killed in a road rage incident on December 1 in Louisiana ... and the team is dedicating today's game to him.

#FightOn