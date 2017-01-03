Ronda Rousey Gets Support from Reebok ... 'Firmly In Her Corner'

Ronda Rousey Major Support from Reebok ... 'Firmly In Her Corner'

EXCLUSIVE

Ronda Rousey's biggest sponsor is reaffirming its support for the UFC star ... even after her big loss at UFC 207 ... with Reebok telling TMZ Sports the company "stands with Ronda 100%."

Ronda signed an individual deal with the athletic wear company in 2014 -- when she was at the top of her game. Now, after 2 devastating losses in a row, we asked if she was in danger of being dropped.

Here's the statement we got -- "Reebok stands with Ronda 100%. Our partnership is about far more than wins or losses. Reebok remains firmly in Ronda’s corner."