Fergie Goes Full MILF In Maui

Fergie can forget that tired old resolution about getting in shape -- 'cause girl's bikini body is already bangin'!

Fergie's splashing around in the Maui surf with hubby Josh Duhamel -- and after getting all wet, she made sure to dry her buns ... with some direct Hawaiian sunlight.

Honestly? Not since Jessica Alba ... brava, Fergie!!