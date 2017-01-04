Justin Timberlake Sinks TWO Halfcourt Shots ... At Lakers Game (VIDEO + PHOTO GALLERY)

Justin Timberlake Sinks TWO Halfcourt Shots ... At Lakers Game

Breaking News

Someone get Justin Timberlake a bucket of water ... 'cause that dude was ON FIRE Tuesday night!!

The pop star was messin' around on the court at the Lakers game (he's a part-owner of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies) ... when he decided to test his shooting skills from halfcourt.

Not only did JT sink the first shot ... but he followed up with ANOTHER swish -- and then got back on defense after the bucket!!

As for the game, Justin went up to his VIP box and had a dance party with his wife, Jessica Biel ... while the Lakers smashed on the Griz.

#GoLakeShow