Margot Robbie Ice Queen Practicing for Tonya Harding Flick

Margot Robbie’s mastered the spin for her upcoming role as Tonya Harding, but she's got a long way to go before she can stick a triple Salchows.

Robbie hit the ice Tuesday at Pickwick Ice in Burbank -- the same place Alan Thicke had his fatal heart attack. The movie, called "I, Tonya," dramatizes one of the biggest sporting scandals in history. As you know, Tonya's ex-husband hired a hitman to club rival Nancy Kerrigan in the leg before the '94 Olympics.

We'll give Robbie a 9.7. Doubt the Russian judges would be as generous.