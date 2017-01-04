Mickey Rourke Gunning for Boxing Comeback ... 'I'm Like a Cold Piece of Steel' (VIDEO)

Mickey Rourke Gunning for Boxing Comeback 'I'm Like a Cold Piece of Steel'

EXCLUSIVE

64-year-old Mickey Rourke says his boxing career ain't over yet -- he wants TWO bouts in 2017 ... telling TMZ Sports he's definitely still in fighting shape.

Rourke hasn't fought since 2014 -- when the "Iron Man 2" actor beat Elliot Seymour in an exhibition fight in Russia. Seymour later claimed he threw the fight but Mickey had no knowledge of the fix.

Still, Rourke says his body is "like a piece of cold steel" -- and he's looking to close the deal with 2 more opponents so he can retire with a final record of 10-0-2.

Wonder if Lenny Dykstra's free?