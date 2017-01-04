Ronda Rousey's Boyfriend Surfaces ... Ronda Still M.I.A. (PHOTO)

Ronda Rousey Boyfriend Surfaces ... Ronda Still M.I.A.

Ronda Rousey is still off the grid following her crushing loss at UFC 207 ... but her MMA star boyfriend has finally emerged.

Travis Browne was spotted out at an L.A. park --- looking pretty relaxed while sitting on a park bench.

Seems he's finally cooled off ... because 1 day after Rousey lost, Browne attacked MMA fighter Michael "Venom" Page on Twitter for mocking Ronda after her loss.

Page had posted a video for a dance he made up called the "Rousey" -- in which he pretends to get punched in the face.

Happy New Year Everyone!!! This is the first Dance of 2017 I want to see who can do the best Rousey skank, post your Videos and hashtag #dotherousey..............…................... #Newdance #2017 #happynewyear #turntup #TheBestHandsDown #handsdown A video posted by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Travis didn't like it and challenged him to a fight.

Page didn't respond -- but Amanda Nunes did. She thought it was "funny."

Still no word on Ronda's whereabouts ... but she said in a statement she's mulling over her future.