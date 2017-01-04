Warren Sapp Sued for Battery on Woman ... NFL Star Claims BS

Breaking News

Warren Sapp says allegations he drunkenly bowled over a woman at a Super Bowl party on January 30, 2015 are completely bogus ... claiming the accuser is lying through her teeth.

The woman suing Sapp is Paula Trickey -- an actress who's appeared in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" and "The O.C."

According to her suit, filed in Broward County, FL ... Trickey claims a drunk Sapp was being kicked out of an ESPN Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, AZ around 1 AM when he began running through the crowd and slammed into her.

Trickey claims she suffered serious injuries in the collision including "significant and permanent loss of bodily functions." She's demanding more than $15k.

Trickey told the Miami Herald, "There are places in my body I didn’t know existed that are still hurting two years later."

But Sapp says the allegations are untrue -- and issued a statement on Twitter saying, "On Jan. 30 2015 I was at the JBL/Harmon private event where I was scheduled to introduce Pitbull."

Sapp added, "It's impossible to be @ 2 places at 1 time."

Of course, Sapp was involved in another incident that weekend ... he was arrested for getting physical with 2 prostitutes the day after the Super Bowl.