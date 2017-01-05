Chloe Grace Moretz Here's How I Roll In the Rockies

Chloe Grace Moretz isn't riding into the sunset, but she is getting some killer snow-packed mountain views for the holidays instead.

Chloe and her family hit up Telluride and they're chilling in this stunning Airbnb rental ... hooked up by the company.

The 4 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom pad has postcard perfect scenery outside just about every room ... and access to a 13 mile cross country ski course -- if you're into exercising as much as relaxing.

We're told the fam's been camped out there just over 2 weeks now.

Thank you so much @airbnb for the gift of this beautiful home for me and my family for the holidays #telluride :) A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:31am PST