EXCLUSIVE
Chloe Grace Moretz isn't riding into the sunset, but she is getting some killer snow-packed mountain views for the holidays instead.
Chloe and her family hit up Telluride and they're chilling in this stunning Airbnb rental ... hooked up by the company.
The 4 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom pad has postcard perfect scenery outside just about every room ... and access to a 13 mile cross country ski course -- if you're into exercising as much as relaxing.
We're told the fam's been camped out there just over 2 weeks now.
#WishWeWereThere