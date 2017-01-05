Colin Kaepernick Has A New Non-Controversial Friend ... Chris Brown!! (PHOTO)

Colin Kaepernick I Got A New Non-Controversial Friend ... CHRIS BROWN!!!

Colin Kaepernick is starting the new year off reconnecting with middle America ... hanging out with someone the bible belt loves almost as much as they love Kaep ... Chris Brown.

The two men posed for a picture together on Instagram ... with Chris referring to Kaep as his "Brother" and using the hashtag #IKNOWMYRIGHTS.

"I Know My Rights" refers to the movement Colin has started to educate young people of color on exactly on what their rights in America are and when they can assert them.

It's definitely a positive program on Kaep's part ... and greatly needed ... but we gotta say, by this point we'd think CB had the penal code memorized.