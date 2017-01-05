Edgerrin James' Money Management System ... I Keep $40k In a Box (PHOTO)

TMZ

Edgerrin James My Money Management System??? ... I Keep $40k In a Box!!

1/5/2017 8:07 AM PST

Banks are for suckers ... Edgerrin James keeps his cash -- tens of thousands of dollars -- IN A BOX.

James -- who once inked a $49 million contract with the Colts -- revealed his 2016 savings plan on social media ... a plan that would make the people at Fidelity lose their minds. 

Here's James' explanation ... 

"This is my 2016 Vice Boxxx savings... I put away $100 a day & $200 on weekends -Fri/Sat... (Any $1, $5, or $10 in pocket at the end of the day goes in there also)"

Don't laugh, the guy saved more than $40,000 ... and he's got so much, he's actually holding a contest to give $500 away to whoever can guess the exact amount. 

Good luck ... 

