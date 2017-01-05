Emma Roberts Gets a Ring On It ... Take Two?

Emma Roberts put some weight on her left ring finger ... with a diamond piece that has all the markings of engagement ring #2 from Evan Peters.

Emma was out in Bev Hills Wednesday sporting what looks like a diamond and onyx ring. Interesting timing on the new bling ... considering she and longtime on/off bf Evan are just a few months into their latest reunion.

As we told you, the couple was spotted back in November doing some major PDA after they'd broken off engagement #1 earlier in 2016. They've had a rocky road at times -- a domestic violence incident in 2013, but maybe the kids have worked it out. Again.

The new ring's a big change from the old one. People change.