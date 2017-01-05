Jim Belushi Is 100% Confident Cubs Will Repeat ... Kinda (VIDEO)

Jim Belushi I'm 100% Sure Cubs Will Repeat ... I Think

EXCLUSIVE

Here's Chicago superfan Jim Belushi taking all the suspense out of the 2017 baseball season ... declaring that his Cubbies will once again reign as champs ... if everything goes right.

Jim was out enjoying a dinner in soggy L.A. when we asked the die-hard fan if the baby bears would repeat as champs -- anything's possible now that the curse has been lifted, right?

Belushi starts off SUPER CONFIDENT ... but watch as he drifts, ever so subtly into the land of sports fan doubt.

It's okay to be cocky, Jim ... you guys finally won it.