Lamar Odom Rehab Was 'Life-Changing' ... Mulling Over Reality TV Comeback

EXCLUSIVE

He's only been out of rehab for a few hours, but Lamar Odom says he's already thinking about his next professional move ... a new reality TV show.

Odom completed a 35 day stint at a San Diego treatment center on Thursday and immediately hit up Beverly Hills to celebrate with a mini-shopping spree.

He looked and sounded great -- and touted the rehab experience as "life-changing."

We also asked about the Kardashians and his ex-wife, Khloe -- and Lamar told us things are as cool as they can be with his former in-laws.