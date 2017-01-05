TMZ

Lamar Odom is Mulling Over Reality TV Comeback

Lamar Odom Rehab Was 'Life-Changing' ... Mulling Over Reality TV Comeback

1/5/2017 4:25 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

He's only been out of rehab for a few hours, but Lamar Odom says he's already thinking about his next professional move ... a new reality TV show.

Odom completed a 35 day stint at a San Diego treatment center on Thursday and immediately hit up Beverly Hills to celebrate with a mini-shopping spree. 

He looked and sounded great -- and touted the rehab experience as "life-changing."

We also asked about the Kardashians and his ex-wife, Khloe -- and Lamar told us things are as cool as they can be with his former in-laws.

