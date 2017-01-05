Ellen to Pharrell No Way I'm Giving Kim Burrell a Platform

Ellen DeGeneres and Pharrell took a strong stand against gospel singer Kim Burrell and her homophobic rant.

Pharrell was supposed to appear with Kim to do their song from the "Hidden Figures" soundtrack -- but Ellen explained why that couldn't possibly happen after Burrell's comments ... which Pharrell summed up as "hate speech."

Ellen and Pharrell had a powerful response for Burrell. The full episode airs Thursday.

Janelle Monae, who co-stars in the movie, told us she won't tolerate Burrell's words either.