Joe Mixon To Be Grilled ON VIDEO ... In Girl Punch Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE

Joe Mixon could have ANOTHER video to worry about ... because he's set to be deposed ON CAMERA in the civil suit from his 2014 attack on a female student ... and it's all going down on Jan. 24th.

Mixon -- who just revealed he's entering the 2017 NFL Draft -- is being sued by Amelia Molitor for intentional infliction of emotional distress. She's demanding a ton of cash.

The timing couldn't be worse for Mixon ... who will have to relive the incident on camera while trying to convince NFL teams to take a chance on him.

It'll be interesting to see how Mixon handles the deposition in light of the fact he seemed to take ALL responsibility for the incident during a news conference last month.

While falling on the sword is clearly the noble thing to do, it could seriously damage his defense.

Then again, there's always a chance Mixon strikes a settlement with the victim BEFORE the depo ... which would get him out of the hot seat altogether.

Stay tuned ...