T.I. & Tiny No Sour Vibes At Fun Family Dinner

T.I. and Tiny are not done just yet ... and maybe funny family dinner time with their baby is all they need to keep them together.

Tiny just posted an adorable video of Tip feeding their 10-month-old daughter, Heiress Diana, a lemon. Seems like he was trying to teach her a lesson about eating everything in sight. It didn't really work out for pops.

TMZ broke the story ... there are major signs the couple will call off their divorce as they've been hanging out a lot lately. This vid shows, at the very least, they haven't fully soured on each other.