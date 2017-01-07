LaDainian Tomlinson Terrell Owens Needs To Be In HOF ... Top 5 WR in NFL History

Terrell Owens is getting a LOT of praise from fellow Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee LaDainian Tomlinson ... who says the former NFL superstar is one of the top 5 WRs in NFL history.

TMZ Sports spoke with L.T. ... who says T.O.'s off-field antics kept him from getting the gold jacket last year, but says if voters focused on his on-field accomplishments, he's a shoo-in for the Hall.

Check out the clip ... L.T. also breaks down how he's gonna celebrate if/when he gets voted into Canton.