Bloody Photos from Montee Ball Female Battery Case Released

Ex-NFL RB Montee Ball Bloody Photos from Female Battery Case Released

1/7/2017 12:45 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0106-montee-ball-victim-injuries-photos-launchOfficials have released the injury photos from one of the female battery cases involving ex-NFL running back Montee Ball ... and they're extremely disturbing.

The former Denver Broncos star was arrested on Feb. 5 after allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend at a Hampton Inn hotel in Madison, Wisconsin.

The woman initially told police a heavily intoxicated Ball grabbed her and threw her across the room and she smacked her leg on a table ... leaving a bloody gash and a bruise on the back of her head. 

Officers also noticed a bruise on her lip and the woman claimed it was an injury suffered in another recent incident involving Ball.

Ball was eventually sentenced to 60 days in jail in a plea deal that combined this case with another domestic violence case involving a different woman.

