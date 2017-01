DeAndre Jordan 'Meryl Streep's My Crush' ... 'I Love Her'

DeAndre Jordan wasn't offended by Meryl Streep's shots at sports during her Golden Globes speech Sunday night ... HE LOVED IT.

In fact, the Clippers star says Meryl's been his crush since he was 6 years old -- "I love her!"

Don't believe him?

We pushed him on his favorite Meryl movie ... he delivered.