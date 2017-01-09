TMZ

Cubs' Kris Bryant Marries High School Sweetheart ... In Vegas, Baby! (PHOTOS)

1/9/2017 7:30 AM PST
Chicago Cubs superstar Kris Bryant is already killing in 2017 ... dude just married his high school sweetheart in a massive Vegas wedding -- packed with teammates and other MLB superstars. 

The 25-year-old 3rd baseman swapped "I Dos" with Jessica Delp -- his girlfriend since high school -- at the J.W. Marriott in Sin City. 

Mr. and Mrs. Bryant💕

Some of the guests included Cubs' teammates Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, John Lackey and Justin Grimm. Bryce Harper -- who also grew up in Vegas -- was there, too. 

Bryant and Delp got engaged in 2015, he won the World Series and NL MVP in 2016 and is now married in 2017. 

Dude's havin' a helluva run! 

Congrats! 

Last dance with my WIFE!! And because @j.annephotography killed it!

