Cubs' Kris Bryant Marries High School Sweetheart ... In Vegas, Baby! (PHOTOS)

Breaking News
Chicago Cubs superstar Kris Bryant is already killing in 2017 ... dude just married his high school sweetheart in a massive Vegas wedding -- packed with teammates and other MLB superstars.
The 25-year-old 3rd baseman swapped "I Dos" with Jessica Delp -- his girlfriend since high school -- at the J.W. Marriott in Sin City.
Some of the guests included Cubs' teammates Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, John Lackey and Justin Grimm. Bryce Harper -- who also grew up in Vegas -- was there, too.
Bryant and Delp got engaged in 2015, he won the World Series and NL MVP in 2016 and is now married in 2017.
Dude's havin' a helluva run!
Congrats!