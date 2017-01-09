Uber Sued Get There My Ass Your Driver Belongs in Jail!

Uber﻿'s been sued again -- this time because a driver was allegedly delirious behind the wheel, and then went on a campaign against the passenger to keep her yap shut ... according to a new lawsuit.

Marisa Hyland says it all went down last summer in NYC, when a driver named June repeatedly averted crashing by a whisker during a 4 mile trip to work. Marisa says June told her she was "delirious" from an all-night shift and needed some ZZZ's.

Marisa says she demanded out and once on safe ground, called Uber again and belatedly got to her destination.

Uber had no comment.