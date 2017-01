Clemson's Dabo Swinney Massive Hero's Welcome ... At Team Hotel

Breaking News

ALL HAIL THE CHAMP!!!

Dabo Swinney got one helluva welcome at the Clemson team hotel after his big win over Bama Monday night ... hundreds of people (still fired up from the game) waiting to greet the head coach.

The video is awesome ... there's chanting, there are tears, there's a sea of Clemson orange as far as the eye can see.

Congrats!