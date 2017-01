Megyn Kelly & Lara Spencer Near Collision at JFK Feeling Frigid in NYC

Lara Spencer and Megyn Kelly may have hugged, kissed or schmoozed before the camera rolled, but it certainly wasn't apparent from what we see at baggage claim at JFK.

The 'GMA' host and the soon-to-be NBC talk show host were feet from each other Monday night, but not a word was spoken ... at least as far as we can see.

ABC and NBC are in fierce competition, but then again competitive anchors still chew the fat.

At the very least, the video's entertaining.