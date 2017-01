Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Flippin' Hot Bikini Photo Shoot ... For S.I. Swim 2017

Breaking News

Yet another gold medal performance from the U.S. Gymnastics team.

2016 Rio Olympics stars Simone Biles and Aly Raisman have proven again that they deserve a perfect 10 score ... this time posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 issue.

You gotta check out the vid ... the girls are in incredible shape and seem to have the modeling thing down pat.

The issue will be released in February.