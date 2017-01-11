Blac Youngsta All His Money Is Just a Gimmick ... Claim Stiffed Strippers

Do NOT believe the hype on Blac Youngsta's stacks of cash ... so say the strippers who didn't get a dime from him at L.A.'s Ace of Diamonds.

AoD dancers Tokyo and Ari Safari sounded off on getting stiffed by the Memphis rapper who famously flaunts piles of hundos on social media. After Monday night they're now dismissing him as nothing more than a "gimmick."

It's that simple, but it sounds so much worse when you see it straight from the mouths of angry strippers -- who want this rant to be a warning to any other rappers who get onstage with them.

You're on notice, cheap bastards.