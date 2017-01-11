Chicago Cubs Squeezing In White House Visit ... Right Before Trump

The Chicago Cubs have officially scheduled their White House visit after winning the World Series ... and it happens to be going down 4 DAYS before President Obama leaves office.

A team official has confirmed the World Series champs will get to hang with POTUS -- a Chicago native (but a Sox fan) -- on January 16th. They will be the last professional team to visit during Obama's term.

Donald Trump takes office on the 20th.

What's interesting ... the Ricketts family, who own the Cubs, have sparred with Trump in the past.

In fact, Trump tweeted back in February, "I hear the Rickets family, who own the Chicago Cubs, are secretly spending $'s against me. They better be careful, they have a lot to hide!"

The Ricketts family has said Trump is wrong about hidden dirt.

Still, unclear if the beef had anything to do with the timing of the White House visit ... but it's interesting.