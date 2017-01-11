Cris Carter Warns Falcons Not To Troll Russell Wilson (VIDEO)

Cris Carter To ATL Falcons: Don't Troll Russell Wilson With Future ... He'll Make You Pay

EXCLUSIVE

Message to the Atlanta Falcons ... if you're thinking of hilariously trolling Russell Wilson with Future's music at the game this weekend, DON'T ... 'cause NFL legend Cris Carter says it's a bad idea.

The Seahawks play the Falcons in ATL this weekend ... and there were rumblings the Falcons DJ would try to get in Wilson's head by piping in some Future tunes during the game.

While that would be absolutely amazing ... Carter said it was a bad idea when we talked to him out in L.A. ... with the thinking being that you don't want to poke the 5'10" bear.

He might be right ... but we think the Falcons should poke away, Future certainly seems to be.